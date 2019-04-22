Hull KR 6 Warrington Wolves 54: Sheens admits depleted Hull KR left in ‘dark place’

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens admitted his team are “in a bit of a hole” after they were blown away by Warrington Wolves.

The Robins were crushed 56-12 by Hull FC on Friday and have now lost five of their past six matches, dropping them to 10th in the Betfred Super League table.

Australian Sheens said he was not embarrassed, but disappointed by the latest heavy defeat – and confirmed that Mitch Garbutt and Tommy Lee have joined the club’s growing injury list.

He said: “It is difficult when we’re in this situation to produce magic out of nothing.

“Right at the moment the youngsters out there were really put under the pump.

“And guys that are playing busted to play, otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to put a team out. The numbers would be surprising if I went through them.

“We are in a bit of a hole at the moment and it’s just time and effort (that’s) going to work it out.

“We will get people back, but it’s going to be a dark place for us at the minute until we do.”

Tom Lineham and Joe Philbin grabbed a brace for Wolves and Stefan Ratchford landed nine successive conversions.

The Robins did actually open the scoring after brilliant work from Josh Drinkwater, creating space for Ben Crooks to touch down.