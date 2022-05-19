Hull KR activate Sam Wood contract option as centre hails club's impact on career

Sam Wood will remain with Hull KR in 2023. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 24-year-old joined the Robins from Huddersfield Giants during the off-season and has been a consistent performer for Tony Smith's men after bouncing back from a disappointing debut against Wigan Warriors.

Wood is currently sidelined with a knee injury but he is excited about his long-term future at Craven Park after joining Elliot Minchella, Kane Linnett and Matt Parcell in committing to the club.

“It’s great that the club have made the decision to extend the deal early," said Wood.

Sam Wood, far left, celebrates a try against Castleford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I’m really grateful that they’re showing some faith in me for next year. I can’t wait to crack on once I’m back from injury and help the boys.

“After a couple of games, I really found my feet and was probably playing some of the best rugby I’ve played.”

The versatile centre scored three tries in 12 appearances prior to his injury, which ruled him out of the Challenge Cup semi-final against his former club Huddersfield.

KR's form has suffered in his absence but Wood is optimistic as he looks ahead to the second half of the season.

"We’ve got a bit of a break next week and a refresh," he said. "Hopefully we can go again and have a really strong finish to the year.”

After a series of tough outings on the road, Rovers will be back in front of their fans at Craven Park on Saturday when Catalans Dragons visit.

The Robins have won five in a row at home and the supporters have played an important role, according to Wood.

“The fans have been absolutely fantastic," he said.

"You run out at a derby to 10,000 fans and you can feel the ground shaking. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced.