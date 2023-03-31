All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
9 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
10 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
10 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
12 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
12 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos coaches have say on Jordan Abdull masterclass

Willie Peters hailed a Jordan Abdull masterclass after seeing the half-back boot Hull KR to a 20-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

By James O'Brien
Published 31st Mar 2023, 22:57 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 22:59 BST

Abdull was in his element in wet and windy conditions at Craven Park, going through his full repertoire of kicks to guide Rovers to a fourth win of the Super League season.

"We played the conditions extremely well," said Robins head coach Peters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Jordan Abdull, in particular, managed the game as good as I've seen in those conditions. The height he gets with those kicks was tough going for their back three.

Most Popular

"Working in the NRL for a long time, Adam Reynolds comes to mind. Players like that who have caused nightmares for opposition wingers and full-backs and won games purely around their kicking.

"Jordan pretty much did that tonight. I was happy with the way we defended and worked hard for each other but there's no doubt those kicks made a big difference. They were key moments."

Leeds had no answer to Abdull's kicking game with Super League debutant Luke Hooley and winger Derrell Olpherts enduring a nightmare night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith expects the pair to be better for a chastening experience.

Jordan Abdull kicked Hull KR to victory at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jordan Abdull kicked Hull KR to victory at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jordan Abdull kicked Hull KR to victory at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We defended our try line particularly well and overall our tackling was good," he said.

"We clearly had some tough moments defusing the kicks in the first half.

"It’s probably where you don’t want to be playing tonight with rain coming in sideways against probably the premier kicker in the competition. He has an array of them and was hitting them well. We needed to be better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The best way to learn is through experience in life. Some of the greatest players in the world have had bad nights.

"It’s a team event defending kicks, not just the back three. They’ll bounce back.”

Jordan AbdullLeeds RhinosHull KRLuke HooleySuper League