Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos coaches have say on Jordan Abdull masterclass

Willie Peters hailed a Jordan Abdull masterclass after seeing the half-back boot Hull KR to a 20-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Abdull was in his element in wet and windy conditions at Craven Park, going through his full repertoire of kicks to guide Rovers to a fourth win of the Super League season.

"We played the conditions extremely well," said Robins head coach Peters.

"Jordan Abdull, in particular, managed the game as good as I've seen in those conditions. The height he gets with those kicks was tough going for their back three.

"Working in the NRL for a long time, Adam Reynolds comes to mind. Players like that who have caused nightmares for opposition wingers and full-backs and won games purely around their kicking.

"Jordan pretty much did that tonight. I was happy with the way we defended and worked hard for each other but there's no doubt those kicks made a big difference. They were key moments."

Leeds had no answer to Abdull's kicking game with Super League debutant Luke Hooley and winger Derrell Olpherts enduring a nightmare night.

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith expects the pair to be better for a chastening experience.

Jordan Abdull kicked Hull KR to victory at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We defended our try line particularly well and overall our tackling was good," he said.

"We clearly had some tough moments defusing the kicks in the first half.

"It’s probably where you don’t want to be playing tonight with rain coming in sideways against probably the premier kicker in the competition. He has an array of them and was hitting them well. We needed to be better.

“The best way to learn is through experience in life. Some of the greatest players in the world have had bad nights.