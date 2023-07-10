Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos receive boosts as key men avoid further punishment

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall is free to face Leeds Rhinos this Friday after escaping further punishment for his yellow card in the derby defeat to Hull FC.

The veteran centre was sin-binned in the second half of the Craven Park clash for a high tackle on Jake Clifford.

A two-match ban would have ruled Kenny-Dowall out of next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors but the match review panel has taken no further action.

"Player makes initial contact with the shoulder and rides up into the head," read the notes.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki was also shown a yellow card in round 18 but he too will be free to play in Friday's match at Headingley.

Oledzki was involved in a melee during Leeds' win over Salford Red Devils and spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for pushing.

The match review panel notes read: "Player reacts to opponent kicking out and pushes down on opponent on the ground."

Salford loose forward Oliver Partington was the only player banned in the aftermath of the weekend's Super League fixtures.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has avoided suspension. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Partington has received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact, ruling him out of Sunday's home date with Leigh Leopards.

Wakefield Trinity prop Jai Whitbread was among four players fined £250 after being charged with grade B dangerous contact.