Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Corey Hall situation as he outlines long-term aim

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has cooled immediate expectations around Corey Hall as he continues to manage the former Wakefield Trinity centre.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Robins at the end of last month in a swap deal that saw Will Dagger go the other way to Belle Vue, played 26 times for Trinity in a breakthrough season in 2022.

Peters resisted the temptation to throw Hall straight in against former club Leeds Rhinos despite being without first-choice centres Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Tom Opacic, and the youngster was not included in the 21-man squad for last week's derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing Kenny-Dowall and Opacic return to help the Robins to a third straight win against Hull FC, Peters is in no rush to introduce Hall.

"Corey has got a bright future in the game but we want to manage him the best way possible," he said.

"Initially that will be a slow process because he's coming into a team that is doing reasonably well and players have been here all pre-season and done the hard yards.

"Corey Hall will definitely be playing first team for us at some stage. I don't know when that will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have high hopes for Corey. We talk about players for the future and potential rep (England) players, there's no doubt in the world that Corey has that potential.

Corey Hall swapped Wakefield Trinity for Hull KR in late March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The immediate focus is around getting him used to and comfortable in the environment and developing him the best way we can because the worst thing for Corey would be throwing him in now and then if he doesn't play well, he gets judged on that straight away.

"Once he feels comfortable in the environment and does that first, he will be a long-term player."

Hall's arrival saw Will Tate fall further down the pecking order at Craven Park, leading to the youngster joining Castleford Tigers last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters rejected the suggestion that Hall finds himself in a similar situation to Tate, stressing that he is striving to build a committed and competitive squad.

Corey Hall celebrates his try against Catalans. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"We've sat down with Corey and he knows exactly where he's at," added Peters.

"When you've got a squad of 30-odd players, people have got to miss out. It's up to the player whether they're willing to fight for that position.

"What I want to have in this club going forward is 30 players willing to fight for their position week in, week out, whether that be in the short or long term. When you have that, you're going to have healthy competition for spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we've had in the past is a team that could have 17 players and no depth at all and nobody competing with those players. It's no coincidence we've fallen short in some areas.

Will Tate has swapped Hull KR for Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)