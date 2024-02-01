Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Tom Davies speculation and makes Ryan Hall pledge
The Robins have been credited with an interest in Davies for 2025 but cannot officially approach the off-contract speedster until May.
Peters has stressed that his preference is for Hall to extend his stay at Craven Park.
"At this stage, we need to wait and see what happens with his situation at Catalans," said Peters on Davies. "That will be one we'll look at midyear if he's still available.
"I think Tom is a very good player but we need to wait and see what happens with Ryan Hall.
"Hally is going to have every opportunity to prove himself. If he wants to go again the year after and is still doing the same thing, Hally will be playing the year after.
"We need to see how that unfolds. I'll have conversations with Hally before we have conversations with anyone else."
Hall is preparing for his 18th season as a professional after turning 36 in November.
The former England winger scored 13 tries last season to take his career tally to 240, leaving him only seven behind Super League record holder Danny McGuire.
"He wants to play until he's 50," added Peters with a smile.
"He's a special human. The way he approaches the game and how much he knows his body, you can never put a limit on him.
"If I see that he's starting to paddle a little bit, we'll have a conversation around that but at the moment, I don't look at his age because I'm just looking at his actions. There's nothing to me saying he's slowing down."
