Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Tom Davies speculation and makes Ryan Hall pledge

The Robins have been credited with an interest in Davies for 2025 but cannot officially approach the off-contract speedster until May.

Peters has stressed that his preference is for Hall to extend his stay at Craven Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At this stage, we need to wait and see what happens with his situation at Catalans," said Peters on Davies. "That will be one we'll look at midyear if he's still available.

"I think Tom is a very good player but we need to wait and see what happens with Ryan Hall.

"Hally is going to have every opportunity to prove himself. If he wants to go again the year after and is still doing the same thing, Hally will be playing the year after.

"We need to see how that unfolds. I'll have conversations with Hally before we have conversations with anyone else."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall is preparing for his 18th season as a professional after turning 36 in November.

Tom Davies is out of contract at the end of the year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The former England winger scored 13 tries last season to take his career tally to 240, leaving him only seven behind Super League record holder Danny McGuire.

"He wants to play until he's 50," added Peters with a smile.

"He's a special human. The way he approaches the game and how much he knows his body, you can never put a limit on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad