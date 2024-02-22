Hull KR boss Willie Peters backs Jez Litten to seize 'significant moment' and reach next level

Peters believes the 25-year-old hooker is on the cusp of great things and is ready to build on his solitary international appearance for England against France last year.

Peters said: “I think this could be a significant moment for Jez in his career where he can take it to the next level and he can be an 80-minute player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is 25 and he’s had a game for England and I definitely see Jez in that international scene a lot more after performances tonight. He’s tough and gritty and we know he’s also got skill.”

Litten’s unerring accuracy made the difference in a tough encounter in heavy conditions, which was most memorable for Ash Handley’s stunning 70-metre charge to help haul the Rhinos back within two points on the hour mark.

Instead a late try from Peta Hiku confirmed a second straight win for Rovers and Peters added: “It was a tough, physical game and the pitch was terrible, and these are the games you want to win.

“We spoke about how we needed to be better in the second half than we were in the first, and I was really pleased that the players found some energy and found a way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith paid tribute to 19-year-old full-back Alfie Edgell who stepped in at half an hour’s notice for his first Super League start after Lachie Miller was taken ill.

Hull KR celebrate Peta Hiku's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Barring an error on the stroke of half-time that led to a costly James Donaldson yellow-card, Edgell acquitted himself well and Smith believes he seized his unlikely chance with both hands.

“Alfie got the nod half and hour before kick-off after he got a knock in training and we didn’t even know if he could make being the 18th man today,” said Smith.

“To come into this kind of environment in February in Hull, for a young kid to defend like that, he showed he’s earned his stripes as a back-up full-back, and we’re proud of him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, whose side failed to build on their opening win over Salford, hailed his side’s bravery and in particular Handley’s try after a brilliant diagonal kick into his arms from Brodie Croft.

“I loved the way we battled through those periods and competed hard,” said Smith, whose side were twice reduced to 12 men after the sin-binnings of Donaldson and Sam Lisone.