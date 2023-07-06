Hull KR boss Willie Peters clears up Canberra Raiders recall option after landing Brad Schneider

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has played down the significance of a recall option in the deal that has taken Brad Schneider to Craven Park until the end of the season.

The Australian half-back is due to link up with the Robins this weekend following his release by Canberra Raiders, although he will not arrive in time to feature in Sunday's derby against Hull FC.

Peters has confirmed there is a special arrangement in place that could see Schneider return to Canberra should the NRL side lose one of their half-backs to injury.

"My understanding is that if a Raiders half gets a four-week injury plus, they can recall Brad," said Peters. "If it's a minor one, he stays here.

"It's not a loan deal but there's an agreement that they could take him back in that scenario. They see Brad as that next half.

"I'm hoping everyone stays fit and is playing well so Brad can stay here with us.

"I'm not thinking about that (clause). It's just pleasing to get a promising young half. We need that competition at the moment."

The Robins were forced to dip into the recruitment market for creative reinforcements after losing Jordan Abdull and Lachlan Coote in quick succession.

Willie Peters will welcome a fresh face to Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After bolstering Peters' squad with the additions of full-backs Jack Walker and Tanguy Zenon, who has now returned to Catalans Dragons, Rovers have secured the half-back they had been searching for.

Schneider was named Canberra's Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has 12 NRL appearances to his name.

"It's much-needed for us at this time of the year," said Peters. "It gives us depth in the halves.

"He's young but has got a good running game, a very solid kicking game and is a good defender.

Mikey Lewis has played every game this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"From speaking to Brad and the reports I've had, he's a very good person. At this stage of the year, we need good people who are going to fit into our culture. I've no doubt he'll do that."

The 22-year-old is likely to come into contention for next week's trip to Leeds Rhinos.

"We'll see how this week goes," added Peters. "I do want to play him and see what we've got.

"There are some players that have been playing long minutes, playing every week.

"I'm not going to say 100 per cent but that's the aim at this stage. We look forward to welcoming him to our club."

Schneider made his NRL debut in 2021 and featured 10 times for the Raiders in a breakthrough 2022 campaign.

He will compete with Mikey Lewis and Rowan Milnes for a spot at Hull KR.

“I’m excited to get over there and rip in,” said Schneider.