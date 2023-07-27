Hull KR boss Willie Peters delivers clear message to players as Wembley comes into view

Willie Peters has warned his Hull KR players that they will find themselves out of the team if they go into self-preservation mode in the countdown to Wembley.

Rovers booked their place in the Challenge Cup final with a dramatic golden-point win over Wigan Warriors but face two crucial Super League fixtures between now and the August 12 date with Leigh Leopards at the national stadium.

Peters' men, whose side occupy a top-six spot on points difference, host relegation-threatened Castleford Tigers on Friday night before travelling to Wigan next week.

The KR players will be desperate to avoid injury in the club's pursuit of a first cup success since 1980 but Peters' message is clear.

"Go all out," he said.

"Rugby league is a physical and tough game. Super League is at a high level and if you don't play at a high level, you're going to get injured and come out second best on the scoreboard.

"I certainly don't want to have players in the team that are worried about getting injured. We need to be all in and go all out the next two weeks.

"Players are playing for positions. No-one's position is safe. The players can't be worried about two weeks' time because if they do that and don't perform, they won't be in the team."

Willie Peters has demanded focus from his side. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers have reached a major final at the third attempt after near misses in the previous two seasons.

With trips to Wigan and St Helens scheduled either side of Wembley, Peters expects to find out a lot about his team over the next month.

"We're heading in the right direction," he said.

"The next few weeks will determine how far we have come or how far we've got to go.

Hull KR celebrate Brad Schneider's game-winning drop goal in golden point against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The next two weeks leading into such a big game is all between the ears – it's mental.

"We can't go away from what's worked for us the last couple of weeks and earlier in the year. If we stick to that, we'll build some momentum going into the final.

"Our focus is on Friday and building a game again. We certainly can't go out and just think it's going to happen on the back of last Sunday, that's for sure.

"It's a game we should be motivated about because we're only in the six by a minimal points differential."

The challenge for Hull KR and Leigh is to keep their Super League dream alive either side of the Challenge Cup final.

Peters is confident Rovers can keep fighting on both fronts.

"Absolutely, if we play the way we know we can play and stick to being us," he said.

"We go away at the start of the year on trips to Tenerife and have a strong pre-season – we do all that for the period we're about to go into now towards the back end of the season.

"I'll be able to tell you or you guys will be able to tell me more about our team in four or five weeks' time.