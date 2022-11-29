Hull KR boss Willie Peters discusses recruitment policy, best trainers and squad depth

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has vowed to base his recruitment around work ethic and attitude once he gets the chance to fully put his stamp on the club.

The Australian helped reshape KR's squad following his appointment in May but he has largely inherited a team built by predecessor Tony Smith.

Peters will get the opportunity to assemble a squad closer to his image when planning begins for the 2024 season in the coming months.

After adding solid workers such as James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue at the first opportunity, Peters plans to follow the same recruitment model moving forward.

"For me, I always want to have good people at my club and will always do my homework around that," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Our Hull KR way is around competing and effort. Our recruitment will be 100 per cent around those areas.

"You still need to identify talent so we'll always look for talented players – but for me, work ethic and attitude is important first.

"You talk about a team of champions versus a champion team. You can have talented individuals but if they're not working hard, you're not going to have success.

Willie Peters is preparing for his first season in charge of Hull KR. (Photo: Hull KR)

"If you look at teams like St Helens, they are a champion team. They've got some good individuals but they know what winning looks like and just do it over and over again."

The Robins had to settle for an eighth-place finish in 2022 after struggling with injuries throughout an ill-fated campaign.

One positive was the exposure gained by the club's youngsters as interim boss Danny McGuire dipped into the academy.

Rovers have bolstered the squad further with the addition of seven new faces in all, including Tom Opacic and Rhys Kennedy from the NRL and domestic talent in Louis Senior and Sam Luckley.

Sauaso Sue is one of the fresh faces at Hull KR. (Photo: Hull KR)

"We've got some great depth which we probably haven't had in previous years, which then adds healthy competition," said Peters.

"Nobody is safe. When you've got that competition for places, it should bring the best out in others.

"Sometimes that's not the case and others fall off because they don't handle the competition and want their spot given to them. Our players understand that nobody's job is safe.

"We've got to give out squad numbers. I understand it's part of the game over here but if a player gets a certain number, that doesn't mean that's their position for the year; they need to keep earning it."

Kane Linnett is back in training after playing for Scotland in the World Cup. (Photo: Hull KR)

The Hull KR squad has a youthful look but there is a wealth of experience on the left edge in the shape of Ryan Hall, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett.

The trio will have a combined age of 104 when the 2023 season gets under way, meaning the Robins will not lack for knowhow in an important area of the field.

However, it leaves the club in something of a delicate situation with all three players likely to move on around the same time.

"There's no doubt that's an area we need to look at as we go forward but the players will dictate whether they want to keep going or whether they don't," said Peters.

"My door will always be open for conversations when the time is right about whether they want to keep going or not – but they need to prove they're still capable at the highest level.

"Ryan Hall and Skidsy have shown that and Kane Linnett has just played in a World Cup. If you're asking me today, they're still worthy of starting spots in our team. If that changes or they make a decision on their future, we'll have those conversations when we need to."

Louis Senior impressed for Ireland at the World Cup. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Peters got to work with his new charges in late October as Rovers slowly build towards their opening Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors on February 18.

The 43-year-old effectively started his new job while he was still an assistant at Newcastle Knights, poring over hours of footage when he was off the clock to get an understanding of the Rovers squad.

Peters has identified hookers Jez Litten and Matt Parcell as two gems, while Elliot Minchella and Matty Storton have also caught the eye in pre-season training.

"Jez is leading and Matty is as well,” said Peters.

"Matty went and got married during the off-season then comes back and wins our first tests. That speaks volumes about him as a guy, his professionalism and what he thinks of the club. It shows how much he cares to keep himself in shape and go out and do what he's been doing.

"Elliot Minchella has been strong for us. I had some direct conversations with certain players and Elliot knew where he stood with me in terms of some games last year but there's no doubt in the world that he's put his best foot forward.

