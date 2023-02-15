Hull KR boss Willie Peters discusses selection dilemmas and James Batchelor role

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is ready for some tough conversations after being left with virtually a full-strength squad for Saturday's Super League opener against Wigan Warriors.

Injuries blighted KR's 2022 campaign, to the extent that interim boss Danny McGuire had little option but to field just 16 men in the Hull derby on the final day.

Peters has no such issues ahead of his first game in charge this weekend, with new signing Yusuf Aydin the only senior player on the sidelines.

"We've got the majority of players to pick from which is obviously pleasing in round one," said the Australian, who represented Wigan during his playing career.

"We're going to name a squad that we think can do a job this weekend. We’ll finalise the squad tomorrow.

"It's unfortunate that some players who have put their hand up all pre-season will miss out. There are a couple of players there that no doubt could be in the 17.

"It's never easy to tell someone who has worked hard all pre-season that they're not in the team. Some of the players that will miss out haven't done a lot wrong.

"It's easy to tell a player that they need to work on this and that, but there weren't too many from the Leeds game.

Willie Peters is set for his first game as Hull KR head coach. (Picture: Hull KR)

"It's not easy but it's part of the job."

Peters is set to hand competitive debuts to Tom Opacic, James Batchelor, Rhys Kennedy and Sauaso Sue, while prop Sam Luckley is also vying for a place following his arrival from Salford Red Devils.

There is fierce competition for spots in the pack with Dean Hadley and Luis Johnson among those in danger of missing out.

When asked about his biggest selection dilemmas, Peters said: "Naturally around the prop forward position.

James Batchelor celebrates scoring a try against Warrington Wolves. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"That was an area we needed to strengthen from last year. We're fortunate that we've got five or six props that could be in our 17. Some players will miss out there.

"Our back row as well is an area where we've got some strong depth. They are the two areas for us that we've got some good depth in."

Batchelor proved his versatility throughout his long stay at Wakefield Trinity, showing he is equally adept in the middle or on an edge.

Peters confirmed the hardworking forward will start the season as an edge back-rower on the right alongside fellow new recruit Opacic.

"We've trained him as a second row and as a loose forward in pre-season," he said on Batchelor's best position.

"At the moment, he's playing in the second row but he can play both.

"The thing about Batch is he works so hard, it doesn't matter where you play him. You need those people in your team.

"Cameron Murray is a star player in the NRL. He can be your best 13 and your best back-rower.

