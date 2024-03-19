Hull KR boss Willie Peters expresses frustration over Jake Connor incident as he confirms injury blow

The Huddersfield Giants full-back kicked out in a tackle towards the end of last week's game at the John Smith's Stadium and left Lewis nursing a concussion that rules him out of Friday's Challenge Cup tie against Salford Red Devils.

Connor received a grade B charge from the match review panel, which carried a £250 fine.

Peters has expressed his dismay after losing Matt Parcell to a one-game ban for what he viewed as a minor infringement in the round one derby against Hull FC.

"There's no doubt he kicked out in the tackle," said Peters.

"It was his foot more so than the knee. There was certainly some contact there. They're both passionate players.

"The panel didn't see too much in it but Matt Parcell got a grade B for a little facial which happens in just about every tackle. We just need to be consistent there.

"There was contact to the head with force and now we've got a player that can't play this weekend.

Mikey Lewis, pictured, was injured in an incident with Jake Connor. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When someone kicks out like that and you've got a player that can't play the week after, I think there should probably be a little bit more done about it."

Lewis will be free to return against Hull in the Good Friday derby, provided he does not suffer any ill-effects.

Ben Reynolds' unavailability due to a previous outing for Featherstone Rovers in the early rounds of the Challenge Cup leaves Peters with a decision to make in the halves.

"He (Lewis) is not too bad," said Peters. "He's in decent spirits.

George King is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Obviously he'll miss the game this week which is unfortunate for him and the team but it gives someone else an opportunity.

"Ben can't play due to playing for Featherstone so it will give an opportunity to someone else. We've got options there."

George King also picked up an injury in the win over Huddersfield in another blow for the Robins.

Peters is resigned to being without the hardworking prop for the foreseeable future after he felt a twinge in his hamstring.

"I'm just waiting for the final scan results but at this stage, it's not looking great and it'll be a decent time on the sideline," said Peters.

"The one thing you know is that if George is hobbling, there's an injury there. He's a tough man who has put a lot of consecutive games together for us.

"It's a shame he'll be missing. We've had good rotation with our middles because I want them to put their hand up to say they want longer minutes and to be our enforcer-type front-rower.

"Jai Whitbread has been outstanding playing long minutes. We started Jesse Sue last week and Sam Luckley is starting to come back into form with some game time under his belt.