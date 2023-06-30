Hull KR boss Willie Peters has say on Mikey Lewis yellow card as he confirms injury blows

Willie Peters felt Hull KR were their own worst enemies after failing to recover from a nightmare start in a 34-4 loss to Leigh Leopards.

The Robins arrived at Leigh Sports Village knowing a victory would have taken them level with their hosts in the Super League table but left with their tail between their legs.

Mikey Lewis sent the kick-off out on the full to set the tone before seeing yellow for a wild challenge on Tom Briscoe just four minutes in.

Leigh scored two tries during Lewis' spell in the sin bin and did not look back on their way to a convincing win that takes them second.

"It was a disappointing night, there's no doubt about that, and that was straight from the kick-off," said Peters.

"I thought when we got back to 16-0 we had a little period where we started putting some sets together and if we could have scored then, then we would've had half a chance but we were pretty much chasing our tails and they scored at half-time and that one hurt.

"The start hurt us significantly and we didn't bounce back. We lost the ruck, they beat us in every area of the game and that was from the start."

On Lewis' sin-binning, the Rovers boss added: "I only saw him slide but Mikey's got to learn, there's no doubt about that.

It was a bad night for the Robins. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"There's been a couple of close ones this year where he could have got 10 and he got 10 tonight.

"The way to learn is by getting 10 minutes and then having two tries scored against your team whilst you're in the sin bin because it wasn't a play that I'm sure he'd be happy with."

It was a costly defeat for the Robins with Elliot Minchella and Fouad Yaha both forced off with injuries.

Minchella faces a race against time to be fit for next week's derby against Hull FC, while Yaha is likely to miss out.

"Fouad has got a hamstring and Mini couldn't move his shoulder so he had no strength in his shoulder," said Peters.

"We got him off at half-time and then it snowballed because we only had three subs and three changes in that second half.