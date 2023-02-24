Hull KR boss Willie Peters left with 'massive headache' after Salford Red Devils win

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has been left with a "massive headache" after major contributions from his fringe players in the win at Salford Red Devils.

The round one victory over Wigan Warriors came at a cost for the Robins with Lachlan Coote, Ryan Hall, Matty Storton and Rhys Kennedy all left nursing injuries.

Thursday's date with last year's Super League semi-finalists Salford represented the first test of KR's squad depth – and Peters' men passed with flying colours.

Sam Wood and Frankie Halton scored crucial tries, while Sam Luckley provided punch from the bench and Will Dagger overcame a shaky start to play an important hand after nailing four nerveless conversions.

Peters faces some difficult calls ahead of next Friday's home clash with Leigh Leopards as his injured players prepare to return to contention.

"It's a massive headache for myself and the staff but you want to be in those positions," he said.

"We had some injuries but the guys stood up. There will be some guys probably coming back next week and then we've got to select a 17.

"The media and the fans have spoken about the depth of our squad – and I have as well – and I thought that was on show tonight.

Willie Peters has enjoyed a perfect start to his Super League coaching career. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"What we need to do now is do that every time a player gets an opportunity because we want players to know their jersey isn't safe.

"If you're competing with world-class effort every week, you're going to get selected. If you don't do that, you've got someone else who will come in and do that job."

After winning two games as underdogs, the next challenge for Rovers is to prove they can thrive under the pressure of being favourites.

Peters has urged his players to stick to what is working for them.

Kallum Watkins and Shaun Kenny-Dowall wait to lead their teams out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Nobody gave us a chance in the first two games but now there starts to be a little bit of expectation," he said.

"That doesn't change anything for us. What we need to do is do what we did in the second half.