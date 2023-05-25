All Sections
Hull KR boss Willie Peters makes top-four admission as he confirms Ethan Ryan injury blow

Willie Peters admits Hull KR still have a long way to go before they can call themselves a top-four side after going down to Wigan Warriors in golden point.
By James O'Brien
Published 25th May 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 23:12 BST

Rovers appeared to have the game won following quickfire tries from James Batchelor and Luis Johnson but Wigan scored twice in the final seven minutes to wipe out a 22-14 deficit and take the match to extra time.

Liam Farrell completed his hat-trick in the 85th minute after Mikey Lewis struck the post with a drop-goal attempt to inflict a painful 26-22 defeat on the Robins, a second in a row in Super League following the recent loss to Warrington Wolves.

"I'm disappointed for the players for the amount of effort they put in but it's small margins," said Peters, whose side missed the chance to move up to second in the table.

"I thought the game was getting away from us and then we fought our way back and put ourselves in front. We let it slip towards the back end.

"I'm extremely proud of the players. It was a good game of rugby with two good teams out there.

"Wigan are the club they are for a reason. They showed that tonight.

"We've got a long way to go. We're striving to be a top-four club but it doesn't happen overnight.

Hull KR appear dejected after the golden-point loss to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Hull KR appear dejected after the golden-point loss to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Hull KR appear dejected after the golden-point loss to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're in a decent position now but you need to start to win those tight games. What we can hold onto is the way we competed and our effort."

To compound KR's misery, Ethan Ryan suffered a serious injury in the build-up to Farrell's winning try.

"I think he's broken his jaw," said Peters. "That's the first diagnosis I'm hearing.

"It's very unfortunate for Ethan because he's been really strong for us.

"It's not a good injury and he wasn't in a great way before."

