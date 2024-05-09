Hull KR boss Willie Peters plays down latest away loss as unwanted record continues

Willie Peters has played down the significance of Hull KR's latest defeat on the road, stressing that his side put themselves in a position to beat Warrington Wolves following a nightmare start.

The Robins found themselves 18-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes before fighting back to reduce the deficit to 10 points in the early stages of the second half.

Warrington shut down KR's chief threats in the final half an hour to see out a 20-8 win that leaves Rovers without a victory outside Yorkshire since February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I just said to the players that it proves that if we perform like we did in the second half, it doesn't matter where we play, we're a big chance of winning that game," said Peters, whose team were unable to build on back-to-back home wins over Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

"The game against Catalans (a 36-6 defeat) was totally different. If 18-0 became 24-0 and it ended up being 30-6 then I can understand there's a major issue from Catalans to Warrington.

"But not at all. That was two good teams going at it. We fought hard to get back in the game. We played away tonight and put ourselves in a position to win.

"We started poorly and we need to fix that – but it's got nothing to do with playing away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were too many penalties and leg-ups, and our defence was way off. The disconnection on that right edge is something we need to fix during the week."

Hull KR were second best in Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Prop Sam Luckley is a doubt for next Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan but Elliot Minchella is expected to recover from his groin problem in time for the clash in Doncaster.