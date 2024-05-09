Hull KR boss Willie Peters plays down latest away loss as unwanted record continues
The Robins found themselves 18-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes before fighting back to reduce the deficit to 10 points in the early stages of the second half.
Warrington shut down KR's chief threats in the final half an hour to see out a 20-8 win that leaves Rovers without a victory outside Yorkshire since February 2023.
"I just said to the players that it proves that if we perform like we did in the second half, it doesn't matter where we play, we're a big chance of winning that game," said Peters, whose team were unable to build on back-to-back home wins over Wigan Warriors and St Helens.
"The game against Catalans (a 36-6 defeat) was totally different. If 18-0 became 24-0 and it ended up being 30-6 then I can understand there's a major issue from Catalans to Warrington.
"But not at all. That was two good teams going at it. We fought hard to get back in the game. We played away tonight and put ourselves in a position to win.
"We started poorly and we need to fix that – but it's got nothing to do with playing away.
"There were too many penalties and leg-ups, and our defence was way off. The disconnection on that right edge is something we need to fix during the week."
Prop Sam Luckley is a doubt for next Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan but Elliot Minchella is expected to recover from his groin problem in time for the clash in Doncaster.
"We'll just have to wait and see how Sam goes with his scan but Mini will be back," said Peters. "Sam has got a wrist issue so we've just got to make sure there's no fracture or anything there."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.