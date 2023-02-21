Hull KR boss Willie Peters provides injury latest after losing star names for Salford Red Devils trip

Willie Peters has confirmed Lachlan Coote and Matty Storton picked up injuries in the win over Wigan Warriors – but the Hull KR boss insists they are only minor issues.

Coote and Storton were conspicuous by their absence when Peters named his 21-man squad for Thursday's trip to Salford Red Devils, leaving Rovers without four players that featured in round one.

Ryan Hall sustained a rib injury in the first half against Wigan, while Rhys Kennedy left the field with a nasty head injury.

Peters is not overly concerned about the early injury situation, stressing that each player will spend only a short period of time on the sidelines.

"Hally is feeling a bit of discomfort," said Peters during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "He'll have a week or two off and then he'll be back playing again.

"Rhys has recovered really well. It was a nasty concussion and he had to go to hospital. It wasn't good to see a player go down the way Rhys did.

"The most pleasing part is he's bouncing around today with a smile on his face. He'll go through all the protocols and will have 12 days off. He'll hopefully return next week.

"Lachlan has strained his hammy. We got a message in the game that he'd tightened up which now we know is a minor strain.

Ryan Hall was forced off during Hull KR's win over Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He got through to the end of the game and fortunately didn't do any more damage but there is a slight issue there so we need to manage him now. He'll be back in one or two weeks.

"Matty has got a fractured toe. He had this problem last year and it's happened again.

"Hopefully this is only a minor one and a week. We'll look at it again next week. He had a few weeks out with it last year but from what I believe it's not as bad."