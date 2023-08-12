Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall charts journey to Wembley as he targets crowning glory

Ten years on from scoring the decisive try in the NRL Grand Final, Shaun Kenny-Dowall stands on the brink of glory with Hull KR.

The 35-year-old's long service to New Zealand brought him two Four Nations titles but Sydney Roosters' victory over Manly Sea Eagles in 2013 was his finest hour in rugby league – until now.

Kenny-Dowall is on a farewell tour as he inches towards retirement and the next stop is Wembley for the Challenge Cup final.

The Rovers captain will lead the side out at the famous stadium, an achievement that matches anything that has gone before.

"It's right up there," Kenny-Dowall told The Yorkshire Post.

"I know these days are few and far between so I just want to savour the moments.

"There's a massive sense of honour and pride to be able to lead the boys out at such a prestigious ground and in such a prestigious competition.

"It's definitely a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is ready to write his name into Challenge Cup folklore. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

To top 2013 and enjoy a crowning glory, the Robins must complete the job against this season's surprise package Leigh Leopards.

Kenny-Dowall could become just the second Hull KR captain to hold the trophy aloft at Wembley but, true to form, he is putting the team first.

"It's an opportunity for all 17 boys that take the field to write our names in Hull KR and rugby league folklore," he said.

"It's been a long time – 43 years – and we know the reward of a good 80-minute performance.

Shaun Kenny Dowall celebrates the semi-final victory. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"To follow in the footsteps of Roger Millward who is a legend of the game and to have two people in the history of Hull KR to lift the trophy, I'm really excited about that prospect – and hopefully it comes true."

Leading the Robins out in a major final was a mere pipedream when Kenny-Dowall swapped Newcastle Knights for Craven Park in late 2019.

The outside back took a leap of faith by joining a club that had survived relegation by the barest of margins and could have been forgiven for wondering what he had got himself into when Rovers finished bottom of Super League at the end of a Covid-disrupted 2020 campaign.

Understandably, Kenny-Dowall struggled to find his best form and came under fire from a section of the fanbase.

It was a tough initiation for Shaun Kenny-Dowall during the Covid-disrupted 2020 campaign. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But former boss Tony Smith saw enough from Kenny-Dowall to award him the captaincy the following year and the rest is history.

Kenny-Dowall has become the heartbeat of Hull KR and will be remembered as one of the club's greatest overseas players.

"We would have got relegated in 2020 if it wasn't for Toronto," he recalled.

"We won three games that year. No way in my mind did I think I'd be leading the team out at Wembley back then.

"I had a bad injury and no pre-season. It was challenging but it motivated me to prove everyone wrong and be confident that I could come over here and do a job. It's probably the best thing that could have happened.

"This is the vision the club sold me coming over here. I wanted to be a part of that.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall will hang up his boots at the end of the year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's been really fulfilling to see all the hard work and effort the club has put in on and off the field come to fruition.

"Hopefully we can maximise this opportunity we've got and bring the trophy home for the fans."

Kenny-Dowall is one of potentially 15 Challenge Cup final debutants for the Robins but he has been able to draw on his experiences on the other side of the world this week.

The high of 2013 would not have been possible without the low of the Roosters falling flat three years earlier.

"I lost a Grand Final in 2010 and won one in 2013," said Kenny-Dowall.

"The amount of difference in preparation and focus between the two is something I've tried to pass on to the younger boys who haven't been in this situation before.

"We've got quite a few experienced guys that have shared their experiences. We've highlighted areas that are going to be important for us as a team to make sure we've prepared the best we can to give ourselves a shot."

Leigh stand in the way of Hull KR and their bid to join the heroes of 1980 as Challenge Cup legends.

The Leopards, who have come out on top twice in Super League this year, have enjoyed a rapid rise but Kenny-Dowall is desperate to cap a remarkable turnaround for the Robins.

"Understanding what it means to wear this badge and where the club has been, it'd be a huge honour for us to bring the cup home," he said.

"Hull KR deserve a winning team. We've been on a gradual progression throughout my time here and it's been really fulfilling.

"We're competing for silverware so form goes out of the window. They're obviously a great team. We know their strengths from the previous two games.