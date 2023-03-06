Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall facing long ban as four players charged in wake of fiery St Helens-Leeds Rhinos clash

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall is facing a lengthy ban after being referred to a tribunal on a grade E dangerous contact charge.

The experienced outside back has been accused of 'unnecessary contact with player who is or maybe injured' in last week's dramatic loss to Leigh Leopards.

The normal suspension range for a grade E offence is three to five matches, meaning the Robins could be without their skipper until mid-April.

Kenny-Dowall is set to learn his fate at Tuesday’s tribunal.

As many as 11 Super League players have been charged by the match review panel in the wake of round three.

St Helens have lost three players to suspension following their fiery clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Former Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell has been handed a two-match ban for grade C striking after being sent off for a late hit on Richie Myler.

Sione Mata'utia will also sit out Saints' next two games, while fellow forward Curtis Sironen has been given a one-match suspension. Both players were sin-binned during the game for late hits.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates with Elliot Minchella after Hull KR's victory over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Sam Walters has been sanctioned for the shoulder charge that sparked a melee in the closing stages but he has escaped a ban, with the panel instead fining the young Leeds forward £250 for the grade B offence.

Leigh’s win at Craven Park has come at a cost after the Leopards lost half-back Ben Reynolds to a two-match suspension.

Reynolds, who has also been fined £250, has been charged with grade D dangerous contact following a late hit on Rovers full-back Will Dagger.

KR forward Sauaso Sue, Wakefield Trinity back-rower Jordy Crowther, Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts and Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape have all received £250 fines for dangerous contact offences.

St Helens' Konrad Hurrell was sent off against his former club. (Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Salford Red Devils prop Tyler Dupree has escaped punishment for a grade A high tackle, while young Wakefield front-rower Sam Eseh has been cautioned for a late hit.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that former Super League Man of Steel Rangi Chase was banned for three months after testing positive for cocaine last season.

The former Castleford half-back submitted a positive sample at a League 1 match between Rochdale Hornets and North Wales Crusaders in September and received notice of his suspension in December.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) said that Chase, who left Rochdale for unconnected reasons at the end of last season and is currently without a club, has served his ban and is now free to resume playing.

Rangi Chase pictured in action for West Wales. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

It is the third time Chase has been banned for cocaine use during his career, having served a two-year ban when he played for Widnes Vikings in 2017 and a one-month suspension after a positive test in January 2022.

In a statement, the RFL said: “We support UKAD in their determination to ensure that sport is clean, and therefore in their testing programme for recreational as well as performance-enhancing drugs.