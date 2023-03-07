Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall handed long ban to compound selection issues

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been handed a four-game ban for 'making unnecessary contact with an injured opponent'.

The experienced outside back was charged with grade E dangerous contact in the wake of last week's home defeat by Leigh Leopards and faced a tribunal this evening.

After admitting the charge, Kenny-Dowall will sit out KR's games against Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos in a major blow for Willie Peters' side.

The 35-year-old, who has missed just seven matches since joining Rovers at the end of 2019, scored four tries in the opening three rounds.

"Hull KR’s Shaun Kenny-Dowall will miss the next four Rovers matches after admitting a Grade E charge of making unnecessary contact with an injured opponent during last Friday’s Betfred Super League game against Leigh Leopards," read an RFL statement.

"The Rovers skipper pleaded guilty, but his exceptional disciplinary record meant that the sanction was set at the lower end of the 4-6 match penalty band. Kenny-Dowall is also fined £750."

Kenny-Dowall's ban means the Robins will be without three members of their first-choice left edge when Warrington visit on Friday night after second-rower Kane Linnett and half-back Jordan Abdull were ruled out through injury.

Linnett picked up a knee issue in the loss to Leigh that will sideline him until early April, while Abdull was left nursing a calf strain.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is an influential figure for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Kane has ligament damage," said Peters, who confirmed that full-back Lachlan Coote is ready to return this week after a hamstring injury.

"He's looking at a month on the sidelines. It wasn't the ACL which is season-ending. Just rehab is needed, and Kane is at the back end of his career. He's a professional and will get back sooner rather than later.

"We will manage him but he's itching to get back. He's doing okay. It could have been more serious.

"Jordan Abdull also has a minor injury and is missing a week."