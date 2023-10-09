Hull KR centre Tom Opacic boosts beaten semi-finalists after signing new deal
The centre still had 12 months remaining on the deal he signed when he joined from Parramatta Eels at the end of last year but has committed to the club until 2026 following a promising first season at Craven Park.
Opacic scored nine tries in 30 games for the Robins as they reached the Challenge Cup final and achieved a top-four finish in Super League.
"When that opportunity came up (for the extension), I grabbed it with both hands," said the Australian.
"Our goal this year was to get that top-four Super League finish. We achieved that and also made the cup final at Wembley.
"We'll now set our sights on getting back to Wembley next year and securing a top-two finish in Super League."
Opacic suffered a disappointing end to his first year in England in Saturday's 42-12 loss to Wigan Warriors.
Rovers head coach Willie Peters expects the 29-year-old to kick on after getting a season under his belt.
"We’re really pleased to see Tom extend," said Peters.
"He’s been extremely consistent this year. I knew we’d be bringing over a consistent centre.
"Tom was known as a defensively strong centre in the NRL. I think he’s proven that here and has managed to find the line too.
"I think Tom’s best years are ahead of him. He’s only 29 and to have him keep improving is exciting."