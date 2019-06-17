Hull KR chief Tony Smith makes double swoop

Have your say

Hull KR have signed England Knights back-row Harvey Livett from Warrington Wolves on a month’s loan deal as well as Salford Red Devils prop Daniel Murray.

Rovers coach Tony Smith – whose side are joint-bottom with London Broncos – knows Livett well having given him his Warrington debut in 2017.

Salford Red Devils' Daniel Murray, left, is joiing Hull KR on a month's swap deal.

The 22-year-old forward, who can also play centre, has not figured as much in Steve Price’s plans this season.

However, he played in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last year and went on to tour Brisbane and Papua New Guinea with the Knights.

He could come straight into Rovers’ side for Thursday’s crucial game at London.

Smith has moved to mix up his forward options after front-row Antoni Maria was recalled from his loan spell by Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

Ryan knows about our club and what we expect and he’s also a very good player, who we didn’t really want to lose. Ian Watson

Murray, 23, has struggled to get in Salford’s side of late.

Rovers prop Ryan Lannon, also 23, has moved the other way on a month’s loan to Red Devils where he spent the first four years of his career.

Smith has now made three loan signings in the last four days having earlier secured former England Academy forward Luis Johnson from Warrington as well.