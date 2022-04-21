Danny Ward impressed during his time in charge of London Broncos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Smith has transformed the club's fortunes during his three years in charge and will leave a lasting legacy.

Rovers are unrecognisable from the team Smith inherited in 2019, making them an attractive proposition to coaches on both sides of the world.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at six potential candidates to be the next Hull KR head coach.

Anthony Seibold during his time with Celtic Crusaders. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Anthony Seibold

In the hours leading up to Wednesday's bombshell announcement, Wide World of Sports claimed Seibold was on a list of options at Craven Park as Smith's contract ticked down.

Club officials have told The Yorkshire Post that Seibold's name has not been discussed but there is no smoke without fire, as they say.

A former KR captain, Seibold has coached South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL and is currently working in rugby union with England.

James Ford, pictured, was considered by Hull KR prior to Tony Smith's appointment. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Danny Ward

Like Seibold, Ward enjoyed a spell with the Robins towards the end of his playing career.

Rovers know all about Ward's coaching credentials after going toe to toe with his impressive London Broncos side in a tense relegation battle in 2019.

The 41-year-old has been linked with a number of roles since leaving the Broncos last July but he remains out of the game.

Danny McGuire, right, is currently one of Tony Smith's assistants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

James Ford

The York City Knights boss was high on KR's list of targets before the club appointed Smith as Tim Sheens' successor.

Ford's career has plateaued in the intervening three years, although York are enjoying a resurgence this season as the nearest challengers to big-spending Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions in the Championship.

The 39-year-old remains a highly rated coach but he is under contract until the end of 2024, which could be a sticking point.

Danny McGuire

The legendary half-back is a relative novice as a coach having only joined Smith's backroom staff at the end of 2020.

But he is regarded as one of British rugby league's great minds and has made a significant impact since becoming one of Smith's assistants.

McGuire said he wasn't ready for a head coach role as recently as last month but the Robins will be doing their utmost to keep him at the club.

Andrew Webster

The younger brother of former Rovers captain and coach James, Andrew has his own history with the club.

He enjoyed two stints as an assistant coach at Craven Park - initially brought to the club during Paul Lakin's first spell as chief executive - and has continued his apprenticeship in the NRL.

Now Penrith Panthers' attacking coach after spending time with Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors, Webster is an intriguing option.

Justin Morgan

If Webster would be an exciting appointment based on his recent work with the formidable Panthers, the romanticists in the KR fanbase would love nothing more than to see Morgan return to the club.

The 46-year-old not only led Rovers to Super League but had the club mixing it with the competition's heavyweights during an unforgettable six-year spell.