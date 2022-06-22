Hull KR coach Tony Smith encouraged by Tom Garratt progress but prepared to remain patient

The 27-year-old has not played since suffering a head knock on April 1, with the exact issue still to be determined despite several trips to London to see specialists.

Garratt is edging closer to a comeback but remains some way off being able to resume an encouraging first season at Super League level.

"He's got another consultant meeting on Monday," said Smith.

"If that gets cleared, he might be getting close. He's having fewer symptoms and certainly looks a whole lot better. I'd say he's recovering.

"One of the tests that he had was a worst-case scenario and that came back clear, which is a good thing. It's moving on to the next thing now. Hopefully he can get that cleared and get back to action.

"It'll probably take him a bit of time. He hasn't done any physical training for the last three weeks so it'll be at least that again before he'd be in any sort of shape to participate in a physical game."

Jordan Abdull, Kane Linnett and Brad Takairangi are also on Hull KR's long-term injury list, along with Luis Johnson.

The young forward was forced off in KR's last game against St Helens with a ruptured pectoral and has subsequently been told the injury requires surgery, ruling him out for up to 12 weeks.

It is another blow for Johnson after missing the first three months of the Super League season with a foot injury.

But Smith insisted the 23-year-old has responded positvely to the latest setback.

"He's in a good place and has handled it well," said Smith.

"We get our welfare manager to make sure he's okay, and our physios and the other staff members check in on him.

"Once upon a time, it probaly would have rattled him - but he's taken this one in his stride."

The Robins take on high-flying Huddersfield Giants on Sunday in a repeat of the Challenge Cup semi-final at Elland Road, won comfortably by Ian Watson's side.

Former Huddersfield utility man Sam Wood could face his former club after missing the past five games with a knee injury.

"He's available for selection," said Smith.

"We're deciding who starts and who comes off the bench. We've had a forced change in terms of Johno.