KICK IT IN: Jez Litten is putting in the hours on the Hull KR training ground. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

KR were imperious in their attacking play as they put cross-city rivals Hull FC to the sword for the second time this season already.

Despite stepping off the gas in the second period and letting Hull FC salvage a modicum of pride, the one big concern was their inability to convert tries.

Hooker Litten assumed kicking duties and proceeded to miss his first four kicks at goal.

KEEP THE FAITH: Hull KR's coach Willie Peters Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

That he rallied thereafter to convert each of the Robins’ three final tries spoke volumes for his character, believes head coach Peters, and the extra work he has been putting in on the training field.

“It wasn’t a concern today so I’m not going to harp on it now,” insisted Peters, “but we’re going to go through that because we haven’t had a Ben Reynolds (summer signing) available, who was the noted kicker who was kicking 85 per cent last year.

“We know we don’t have that, so what you need to do is work on it.

“Jez was in on his day off on Wednesday working on it, and that’s all you can do, work hard on it and continue to work hard on it.

“So I’m not going to be too upset around goal-kicks because it didn’t affect us today, but it could affect us at some stage, it could affect any team.

“You want to make four (points for a try) into six at every opportunity.

“What I was happy about was Jez actually responded and nailed a few after missing the first four.

“All we can do is keep working on it. We have a goal-kicking coach that comes in and the players are in on their day off because they want to be better, so that’s all I can ask.”

Hull KR are back in action on Friday night when London Broncos come to town.

They could go level on points at the top of Super League with a victory, before leaders St Helens’ daunting trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.