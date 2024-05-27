WHILE pleased with his Hull KR team’s response to their Challenge Cup heartache from the previous weekend, coach Willie Peters is still seeking further improvements from his players.

Sunday’s 64-14 thrashing of London Broncos lifted the Robins up to fourth in the Super League standings, but Peters says their chances of going even higher will require better defence.

The victory moved Peters’ side to within two points of leading St Helens, Wigan – who beat them in the previous weekend’s semi-final – and Warrington.

There were two tries each for Jack Broadbent, Niall Evalds, Sam Luckley and Mikey Lewis in what was a commanding win against the league’s bottom side, who have now lost 11 of their 12 fixtures since winning promotion from the Championship.

BACK ON TRACK: Hull Kingston Rovers' Mikey Lewis celebrates scoring a try against London Broncos on Sunday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Rovers currently have the fourth-best points-against record in the league, but Peters was critical of his defence as they allowed Broncos in for three tries in the second half.

“We did make changes again, but we need to be able to adapt when we do make changes,” said Peters. “I’m not happy with the 14 points that we leaked in.

“There were changes, but we need to handle it better especially defensively. We’re a defensive team, our focus is defence first, there’s no doubt about that.

“We’ve gone away from being that team, we’ve been leaking 20-odd points in. The second half (on Sunday) was not good enough, I don’t believe we’re where we want to get to.

TIGHTEN UP: Hull KR's coach Willie Peters Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Fourteen points in a half, when we had a team in a vulnerable position, is not great.

"I’m happy with the response that we got, but we’re going to keep focusing on defence as our number one priority.