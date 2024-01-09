The 29-year-old was released by Salford following the completion of a “thorough investigation process”. His conduct was described as not being consistent with club expectations.

He has since been unveiled by Hull KR, who have handed the former Wigan Warriors man a one-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford’s statement regarding his exit read: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process.

Joe Burgess has been snapped up by Hull KR. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

“Whilst the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player’s conduct was not consistent with such expectations. We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021. The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Burgess will be in the company of a number of former teammates at Hull KR, including captain Elliot Minchella. He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Hull KR, especially playing the home games. I know how tough it is playing there as an away player, I’m looking forward to being on the other side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad