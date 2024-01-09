All Sections
Hull KR complete signing of winger Joe Burgess following Salford Red Devils investigation and departure

Hull KR have completed the signing of winger Joe Burgess following his Salford Red Devils departure.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:24 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT

The 29-year-old was released by Salford following the completion of a “thorough investigation process”. His conduct was described as not being consistent with club expectations.

He has since been unveiled by Hull KR, who have handed the former Wigan Warriors man a one-year deal.

Salford’s statement regarding his exit read: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process.

Joe Burgess has been snapped up by Hull KR. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesJoe Burgess has been snapped up by Hull KR. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
“As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

“Whilst the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player’s conduct was not consistent with such expectations. We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021. The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Burgess will be in the company of a number of former teammates at Hull KR, including captain Elliot Minchella. He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Hull KR, especially playing the home games. I know how tough it is playing there as an away player, I’m looking forward to being on the other side of it.

“Gilly (Oliver Gildart) is my best mate, so I’m looking forward to linking up with him again, I’ve played with the skipper, Mini (Elliot Minchella), Sam Luckley at Salford and they’re all a great set of lads. That’s what it’s all about, working hard for a good group of lads.”

