Hull KR confirm Danny McGuire exit as former Leeds Rhinos half-back prepares to join Castleford Tigers

Hull KR have confirmed Danny McGuire has left the club to allow Willie Peters to create his own coaching team at Craven Park.
By James O'Brien
Published 13th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST

The 40-year-old spent six years with the Robins, initially as a player before joining the backroom staff following his retirement in 2019.

McGuire became an assistant ahead of the 2021 season and enjoyed a spell as interim head coach last year.

The former Leeds Rhinos half-back is expected to become Craig Lingard's assistant at Castleford Tigers after Peters decided to freshen up KR’s first-team coaching structure.

"I'd like to thank Danny for his contributions to Hull KR this season," said Peters, who is also assisted by David Hodgson and Brett Delaney.

"I wish Danny and his family every success in the future."

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin has hailed McGuire's contribution to the club on and off the field.

"Danny has played a key role in the club’s journey to becoming a top Super League club," said Lakin.

Danny McGuire spent six years at Craven Park. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Danny McGuire spent six years at Craven Park. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Danny McGuire spent six years at Craven Park. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
"We will always be grateful for Danny’s contributions as a player and then during his three seasons as assistant head coach, particularly as interim head coach during a difficult time for the club.

"We’d like to wish Danny all the best for the next chapter in his coaching journey."

