Hull KR confirm Danny McGuire exit as former Leeds Rhinos half-back prepares to join Castleford Tigers

Hull KR have confirmed Danny McGuire has left the club to allow Willie Peters to create his own coaching team at Craven Park.

The 40-year-old spent six years with the Robins, initially as a player before joining the backroom staff following his retirement in 2019.

McGuire became an assistant ahead of the 2021 season and enjoyed a spell as interim head coach last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Leeds Rhinos half-back is expected to become Craig Lingard's assistant at Castleford Tigers after Peters decided to freshen up KR’s first-team coaching structure.

"I'd like to thank Danny for his contributions to Hull KR this season," said Peters, who is also assisted by David Hodgson and Brett Delaney.

"I wish Danny and his family every success in the future."

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin has hailed McGuire's contribution to the club on and off the field.

"Danny has played a key role in the club’s journey to becoming a top Super League club," said Lakin.

Danny McGuire spent six years at Craven Park. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will always be grateful for Danny’s contributions as a player and then during his three seasons as assistant head coach, particularly as interim head coach during a difficult time for the club.