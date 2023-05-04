All Sections
Hull KR confirm Jordan Abdull blow with key man set to miss important period

Hull KR have suffered a major blow after chief playmaker Jordan Abdull was ruled out for up to six weeks with a quad injury.

By James O'Brien
Published 4th May 2023, 07:08 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:12 BST

The 27-year-old picked up the issue in training and will miss a key period, with Willie Peters' side set to face Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors in Super League this month.

Abdull is also likely to sit out the Magic Weekend date with Salford Red Devils and will be touch and go for the trip to Catalans Dragons on June 10.

"Earlier this week, Jordan Abdull sustained a quad injury which will see him ruled out for up to six weeks," tweeted the Robins. "You’ll be back stronger, Jordy."

The England half-back has featured in eight of KR's 10 games so far on his return from a torn quad muscle that ended his 2022 campaign last May.

It is unclear at this stage whether the injuries are related.

Abdull's fine early-season form had left him in the running for the Man of Steel award, with only George Williams and Bevan French gaining more points in the opening 10 rounds.

Mikey Lewis – the Super League Player of the Month for April – is likely to be partnered in the halves by Rowan Milnes when Huddersfield visit Craven Park tomorrow night.

Jordan Abdull is congratulated on preventing a try against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Jordan Abdull is congratulated on preventing a try against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jordan Abdull is congratulated on preventing a try against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Milnes has just returned to Hull KR after a one-game loan spell at Wakefield Trinity.

