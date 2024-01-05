Hull KR confirm Jordan Abdull loan move to Catalans Dragons as Willie Peters explains decision
The 27-year-old will spend the 2024 season in Perpignan following another injury-hit year with the Robins.
Muscle injuries restricted Abdull to 14 appearances in 2023, taking his tally to 55 in four seasons since returning to Craven Park on a permanent basis.
Abdull faced the prospect of being behind Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May in the pecking order this year, leading to his departure on loan.
The agreement is subject to a medical and there is no recall option.
"Jordan and I sat down and had a good, honest conversation of where he was at both on and off the field," said Peters.
"During the conversation, we discussed the opportunity for Jordan to join Catalans Dragons that was on the table.
"After a few days of reflection, Jordan chose to take up the opportunity with Catalans and we will not stand in his way."
