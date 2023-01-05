Hull KR continue off-field push with latest addition to impressive new-look board

Hull KR have made another high-profile appointment as they continue their push to secure a Grade A licence at the earliest opportunity.

Local business leader David Kilburn has joined James McNicol, chair Paul Sewell, chief executive Paul Lakin and owner Neil Hudgell on the newly formed board of directors.

Like McNicol and Sewell, Kilburn has a strong reputation in the local area and a national profile.

MKM Building Supplies – founded by Kilburn in 1995 – is the country's fastest-growing builders' merchant synonymous with the stadium across the city in west Hull.

Kilburn is ready to help Hull KR blossom as Super League moves into a new era under IMG.

“I see joining the board of Hull KR as a real privilege," he said.

"As someone who’s not been a fan of rugby league previously, this is an opportunity for me to understand the game and help see if I can lift the Robins into being the team at the top again.

“Joining the board of Hull KR is an opportunity to help create something really special on the east side of the city. As MKM, we have been supporting Hull City Football Club for over 20 years and it’s time we had a presence closer to our base in the east to complement it.

David Kilburn will bring his business expertise to Hull KR. (Photo: Hull KR)

"Big changes are coming to how the league is run and I’m excited by the plans the club has in embracing them.

“When Paul Sewell asked me if I was interested in joining the board, I was flattered but I reminded him that I’m a football man. However, he soon convinced me that I could contribute and that he and the rest of the board had plans to take the club on a journey of success.

"I’m really looking forward to getting involved and understanding much more about the club and the opportunity to help with its future.”

The new investment will accelerate Hull KR's plans to redevelop Craven Park, including improved training facilities.

Hull KR have made a series of major off-field appointments. (Photo: Ash Allen/SWpix.com)

Clubs are readying themselves for significant change after Super League entered a long-term partnership with global sports management giant IMG.

Automatic promotion and relegation between Super League and the Championship is set to be scrapped under IMG's proposals, with clubs instead admitted to the top tier via a grading system.

Sewell views the appointment of Kilburn as another step in the right direction.

“David Kilburn is one of the outstanding entrepreneurs and business people of his generation,” said Sewell.

"He has been an associate and friend for over 40 years, so I know he will bring experience, wisdom and balance to our new board.

"We feel this a great start to the recruitment of our board and we will add more to create a team working together as one.

"Discussions with others, to give us the balance we need, are progressing well and we anticipate to be able to make further announcements shortly.