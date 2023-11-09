Hull KR enter dual-registration partnership with top Championship club
The agreement will see KR's fringe players head to Post Office Road to gain experience and match fitness in the second tier.
Rovers finished fourth in Super League this year and have bolstered Willie Peters' squad with new signings such as Peta Hiku and Tyrone May.
"We’re looking forward to working with Featherstone in 2024," said Peters.
"The agreement will give players within our first-team squad valuable game time to further aid their development at a strong Championship club in Featherstone.
"The Championship is a highly competitive league that will provide our players with the opportunity to test themselves in a strong competition."
Featherstone are aiming to bounce back from another hugely disappointing finish to the season after suffering a shock play-off defeat to London Broncos under James Ford.
"This year, we are building a squad of leaders who have proven themselves in the Super League week in and week out combined with young, hungry players keen to prove themselves," said Ford. "Our partnership with Hull KR is vital to this."