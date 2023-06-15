Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella fuelled by 2022 pain ahead of do-or-die Challenge Cup clash

Hull KR loose forward Elliot Minchella is ready to right the wrongs of last year's Challenge Cup semi-final heartbreak against Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

The Robins reached the last four under Tony Smith in 2022, only to suffer a limp defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Giants.

Minchella has not forgotten the pain of that chastening Elland Road experience as he prepares to face Salford in the quarter-finals of a competition that is close to his heart.

"It means a lot," he said. "It's massive to me.

"I really enjoy playing in this competition. I went to finals as a kid and it's a massive prestigious competition.

"I'm proud that I get the opportunity to play in another quarter-final of the cup. I don't take it for granted. It's a massive occasion.

"It's do or die. You either win and you're in the semis or you lose and you're out and you watch the last four teams go at it wishing you were one of those teams.

"We had semi-final heartbreak last year and don't want to experience it again."

Elliot Minchella was part of the team that lost in last year's semi-finals. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers found themselves 12-0 down inside the opening quarter and were out of the game long before Shaun Kenny-Dowall scored a late consolation.

Minchella is desperate to avoid a repeat performance as Wembley comes into view.

"Whenever you lose any game you're annoyed, disappointed and question your performance and what you could have done better," he said.

"We weren't at the races that day and played a Huddersfield team who were.

Hull KR were distinctly second best against Huddersfield at Elland Road. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"You learn from those occasions when you get to a semi-final and don't get over the line to get to a final. If you're not learning from it, you're doing something wrong."

After losing full-back Lachlan Coote before the 2022 semi-final and chief playmaker Jordan Abdull during the game, Hull KR will be without the key pair again at Craven Park this weekend.

Forward James Batchelor and Jesse Sue are among the other long-term casualties but Minchella is not in the business of making excuses.

"It's obviously disappointing for the lads who are injured and losing key individuals is never good for any side," said KR’s vice-captain.

"But us lads who are fit have got to pull closer together, work hard and go out and perform. That's the bottom line regardless of who is on one side of you and who is on the other.

"We're playing for Hull KR and know we're in a privileged position.

"Whenever we pull the shirt on, we've got a duty to go and perform and give everything we've got. That doesn't change regardless of who is in the team.