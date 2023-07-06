Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella to miss derby as Willie Peters provides mixed injury update

Hull KR have suffered a blow ahead of Sunday's derby clash with Hull FC after losing Elliot Minchella to a neck issue.

The loose forward, who has missed just one game this year, was forced off with the injury in last week's defeat at Leigh Leopards and is a doubt for the Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors on July 23.

"We've lost Elliot Minchella with that neck issue," said Rovers boss Willie Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He kept going until he couldn't go any more and now it's got the better of him.

"His return to play you're probably looking at, it's a tricky one, it's a two to six-week one.

"We're looking to get him back for the semi of the cup but potentially he could go longer than that as well."

Peters has confirmed that Dean Hadley will fill the loose forward vacancy against his former club, leaving the Australian with a decision to make in the second row.

"There are a few options," added Peters.

Elliot Minchella is a big loss for the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jimmy Keinhorst can play there and there's Luis Johnson who can play there. Matt Storton played there last week, so we've got some options there."

Ethan Ryan is in contention to feature after making a speedy recovery from a broken jaw sustained in late May.

The Ireland international could start on the right wing but is also an option for Peters at full-back following Tanguy Zenon's return to parent club Catalans Dragons.

The derby comes too soon for James Batchelor as he continues to work his way back from a neck injury suffered at Magic Weekend in early June.

Ethan Ryan leaves the field in a neck brace after injury at the end of the game against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters could welcome the hardworking forward back for next week's trip to Leeds Rhinos.

"He has an appointment tonight with the specialist so hopefully he gets the all-clear," said Peters during Thursday’s press conference.

"We're looking at return to play next week if he gets positive news tonight.