Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote ruled out for rest of 2022 as Danny McGuire provides Tom Garratt update

Coote was automatically ruled out of KR's next two matches after failing a HIA but because it was his third concussion of the year, he will play no further part in 2022.

The 32-year-old will therefore miss the derby against Hull FC on September 3 as well as the fixtures against Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors.

It has been a heavily disrupted first season at Craven Park for Coote, yet he has still managed to contribute nine tries in 17 appearances.

Lachlan Coote has seen his season ended by another head injury. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull KR's interim head coach Danny McGuire has stressed that the experienced Australian has played an important role whether he has been on the field or not.

"Cootey has got another knock and that rules him out," said McGuire.

"With the concussion protocols and everything surrounding it, he won't be available for the rest of the year now.

"We need to look after him and make sure he's alright and comes through the other side. He's had three concussions this year which rules him out of playing any further part.

Lachlan Coote has struggled to get going in his first season at Craven Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's frustrating for Lachlan. It's been a very stop-start year and he's disappointed with that.

"He's been great around the boys and his experience and work ethic, everything he brings, has been really beneficial for everyone.

"It's a shame he won't play at the back end but it means he can have strong pre-season when the new boss (Willie Peters) comes in and hit the ground running."

Scotland had been hoping to draw on Coote's experience in the World Cup but he is unlikely to add to his three caps for the Bravehearts this autumn.

Tom Garratt has been sidelined since April. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I'd be very surprised if he puts himself forward for Scotland," added McGuire.

"Lachlan is smart enough to know that's not the smart thing to do.

"We wouldn't ever stop anyone respresenting their country because it matters - but I'd be very surprised if he did."

Like Coote, Rovers prop Tom Garratt has struggled with concussion symptoms in 2022 to the extent where he has not played since April 1.

Garratt continues to make slow progress as he aims to be fit in time for the 2023 season.

"He's still with the medical staff," said McGuire.

"Until I get any further information that he's allowed to train properly, he's obviously still not available for selection.

"It's frustrating for Tom. He's been running and doing bits and bobs but he's still not able to do any contact.

"He's in the same situation he was in a few weeks back. Until he's symptom free he can't advance his training; he's still got a fair bit of symptoms when he runs and trains.