Hull KR given disciplinary all-clear but George Williams ruled out of first England Test

Hull KR have been given the all-clear on the disciplinary front after receiving no charges ahead of Saturday's play-off semi-final at Wigan Warriors.

Incidents involving centre Tom Opacic and hooker Matt Parcell were reviewed by the panel but no action was taken.

Wigan received three bans in the wake of their last game but Bevan French, Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill served their one-match suspensions on Sunday when the Warriors took on St Helens in the Reserves Grand Final.

The Robins booked a trip to the DW Stadium thanks to a 20-6 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape has been hit with two dangerous contact charges for separate incidents in the Craven Park clash.

The Papua New Guinea star was handed a one-match ban – which he can serve at international level – as well as a £250 fine.

Warrington Wolves half-back George Williams was the only other player banned following a review of the eliminators.

The England captain has been given a one-match penalty notice for a grade B shoulder charge, meaning he will sit out the opening Test against Tonga later this month.