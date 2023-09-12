Hull KR half-back Brad Schneider to join NRL giants after Super League spell
Brad Schneider will join back-to-back NRL champions Penrith Panthers at the end of his short-term spell in Super League with Hull KR.
The half-back joined Rovers from Canberra Raiders in July and made an immediate impact by kicking winning drop goals in his first two outings, including the one-pointer that sent Willie Peters’ side to Wembley.
Schneider has made eight appearances for the Robins so far, scoring one try and kicking 24 goals.
The 22-year-old will look to end his time at Craven Park on a high with KR on course to secure a play-off place.
Schneider has signed a two-year deal with the Panthers, who are 80 minutes away from another Grand Final.
Penrith CEO Matt Cameron said: “Brad joins the Panthers with NRL and Super League experience and will add depth to the club’s top-30 squad.
"Brad is a talented playmaker and we believe he will flourish in Panthers colours.”