Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes suffers untimely blow to compound injury issues

Hull KR have suffered another sizeable blow after learning that Rowan Milnes will miss six weeks with a broken hand.

The half-back sustained the injury during last week's win over Huddersfield Giants, his first outing for the Robins since March.

Milnes had been eyeing a run in the side after chief playmaker Jordan Abdull was ruled out until June with a quad problem.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters has also seen influential full-back Lachlan Coote join the casualty list, leaving him short of options in the spine for the next month.

Rowan Milnes has been robbed of the chance to nail down a spot. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)