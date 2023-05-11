All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes suffers untimely blow to compound injury issues

Hull KR have suffered another sizeable blow after learning that Rowan Milnes will miss six weeks with a broken hand.

By James O'Brien
Published 11th May 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:18 BST

The half-back sustained the injury during last week's win over Huddersfield Giants, his first outing for the Robins since March.

Milnes had been eyeing a run in the side after chief playmaker Jordan Abdull was ruled out until June with a quad problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers head coach Willie Peters has also seen influential full-back Lachlan Coote join the casualty list, leaving him short of options in the spine for the next month.

Most Popular
Rowan Milnes has been robbed of the chance to nail down a spot. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Rowan Milnes has been robbed of the chance to nail down a spot. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Rowan Milnes has been robbed of the chance to nail down a spot. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hooker Jez Litten is likely to partner Mikey Lewis in the halves when the Robins take on Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, with winger Ethan Ryan poised to come in from the cold to replace Coote at full-back.

Related topics:Lachlan CooteHull KRJordan AbdullMikey LewisRobinsEthan Ryan