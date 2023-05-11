Hull KR half-back Rowan Milnes suffers untimely blow to compound injury issues

The half-back sustained the injury during last week's win over Huddersfield Giants, his first outing for the Robins since March.
Milnes had been eyeing a run in the side after chief playmaker Jordan Abdull was ruled out until June with a quad problem.
Rovers head coach Willie Peters has also seen influential full-back Lachlan Coote join the casualty list, leaving him short of options in the spine for the next month.
Hooker Jez Litten is likely to partner Mikey Lewis in the halves when the Robins take on Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, with winger Ethan Ryan poised to come in from the cold to replace Coote at full-back.