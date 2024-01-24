Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth out to show he is not making up numbers in Sheffield Eagles friendly

The hooker is behind Jez Litten and Matt Parcell in the pecking order after joining the Robins from Dewsbury Rams at the end of last year.

Ahead of his non-competitive debut at Craven Park, Butterworth has expressed his determination to provide competition rather than cover for two of Super League's best hookers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm 25 now and want to try push Matt and Jez," said Butterworth.

"I know that's going to be tough because they're both world-class nines.

"I just want to try to put my best foot forward. If I keep training hard every week, at some point I might get an opportunity. If I do, I'll take it with both hands.

"I've just got to bide my time and hopefully at some point I will get the chance. I'm not here to make the numbers up – I'm here to try get a shirt."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial game against Sheffield is KR's first hit-out of 2024 as they aim to build on a promising start to the Willie Peters era.

Reiss Butterworth is poised to make his non-competitive debut for Hull KR this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

With another friendly at Leeds Rhinos still to come before the big kick-off in mid-February, Butterworth is set to be part of a youthful side this weekend.

"It's been good to get combinations going for Sunday because it's a fairly new team," said Butterworth.

"Everyone who is playing is really looking forward to it because it's been a long time. You can train as much as you want but nothing compares to playing a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll be a young team with experience as well. I'm looking forward to ripping in and showing what I can do, hopefully as part of a win."

Reiss Butterworth poses with the League 1 Player of the Year award. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Butterworth has not played since rounding off a memorable season with Dewsbury in August.

The Bradford Bulls academy product led the Rams to the title as captain before being crowned the League 1 Player of the Year for 2023.

"To be honest, I didn't expect to win that award," said Butterworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our focus was to win League 1 and get Dewsbury back in the Championship.

"The awards came at the end of the year and I thought it was just nice to get nominated. Some decent players were up for it – Paul Sykes, Martyn Ridyard and Sam Smeaton who was the top tryscorer – so to win it, I thought 'Bloody hell'. I was buzzing.

"It was probably my best year to date game time-wise and winning-wise. It was an awesome year with an awesome group of guys at Dewsbury."

Butterworth sampled Super League with Huddersfield Giants in 2020 when he made two appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wakefield native feels in better shape to crack the top level thanks to his experience with Dewsbury.

"I left Huddersfield when I was a kid really," said Butterworth, who moved on in 2021 to join the Rams.

"I've been at Dewsbury for the past three years learning my craft by playing every week.

"Now I'm back in this environment, I'm thriving and loving it. Coming to work every day to play rugby is an honour. It's class.