Leigh grabbed their first win of the Betfred Super League season with a spirited 30-25 victory against previously unbeaten Hull KR at Craven Park.

Leigh's Ben Reynolds, Zak Hardaker & Joe Shorrocks celebrate their side's last minute victory over Hull KR to give them their first win in the Betfred Super League. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Rovers started well when Jordan Abdull’s kick was caught and offloaded by Kane Linnett for Shaun Kenny-Dowall to touch down from close range, with Will Dagger adding the extras.

The Leopards were soon level as Tom Amone opened their account and a Ben Reynolds conversion tied the scores.

But Rovers hit straight back as Mikey Lewis found a gap on the left from Abdul’s pass and raced clear to score in the corner and Dagger made it 12-6 from wide on the left. Briscoe’s try on the right and Reynolds’ tricky conversion levelled it up once more.

Rovers took the lead for a third time as Sam Luckley’s brilliant pass put in James Batchelor from close range just before half-time and Dagger kicked his third goal.

Abdull still had time to add a drop goal and Rovers led 19-12 at the break.

Leigh claimed the first try of the second half when Josh Charnley dived over in the corner and Reynolds made it a one-point game.

Some brilliant defence by Leigh kept Rovers at bay as the home side seemed certain to score but Leigh could not deny Abdull whose dummy created the gap for him to score and Dagger’s simple kick saw Rovers 25-18 ahead.

Leigh thought they had hit back again but a forward pass by Lachlan Lam saw the home side survive. Leigh would not lie down as Briscoe went over on the right with seven minutes remaining and Reynolds made the difference one point with his fourth kick.

Leigh grabbed the victory as Charnley dived in for his second try and the Leopards’ fifth as Rovers were punished for their poor game management.

Hull K R: Dagger, Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Sue, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella. Replacements: Parcell, King, Halton, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata. Replacements: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Ipape.

