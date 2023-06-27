Hull KR injury latest as Willie Peters waits on Ryan Hall ahead of crucial clash with Leigh Leopards

Hull KR boss Willie Peters will give Ryan Hall every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's trip to Leigh Leopards.

The veteran winger, who has scored 10 tries in 16 matches this season, sat out last week's game against Wakefield Trinity after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Hall was expected to miss only one match but still has work to do to show he is ready for a crucial clash with top-six rivals Leigh.

"Hally is recovering well," said Peters.

"We're hoping he's going to be okay for Friday. He's got to get through captain's run and then we'll make a call later in the week.

"It's only a week and a bit since his op so he's touch and go but is still a chance to play."

Fouad Yaha was brought in from Catalans Dragons to offset the loss of Hall and helped the Robins see off Wakefield on debut.

The France international, who is the Dragons' all-time leading tryscorer, could play in the same team as Hall if the 35-year-old is given the green light to return.

Ryan Hall is pushing to be fit for Friday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He's got another week with us so he's available for selection," said Peters on Yaha's loan deal. "I thought he was strong last Friday."

Yaha joined Catalans team-mate and compatriot Tanguy Zenon at Craven Park to ease Hull KR's injury problems.

As well as Hall, Rovers have been without Lachlan Coote, Jordan Abdull, James Batchelor, Jesse Sue, Ethan Ryan and Sam Wood in recent weeks.

Zenon is set to continue at full-back after his loan deal was extended to cover Friday’s game against Leigh and next week’s derby date with Hull FC.

Tanguy Zenon has impressed during his short spell at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Catalans have allowed Tanguy to stay with us for an extra two weeks but they can call him back at any time if they have any reason to," said Peters, who confirmed the club are on the lookout for a longer-term replacement for Coote after the full-back retired on medical grounds.

"Tanguy showed his quality in that first game and Fouad came last week so they've had each other for support and company.

"They've both played really well and are definitely an asset to the team.

"Fouad is an experienced winger who scores tries and carries and defends strong.

"They've been two good, much-needed additions to our team."

Peters could have Batchelor and Ryan back sooner than expected in a double boost for the Robins.

Batchelor appeared to be facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a neck injury at Magic Weekend at the start of this month, while Ryan broke his jaw in late May.

"James Batchelor is out of his neck brace and it looks promising that he could play in the next few weeks," said Peters.

"There may be a slight possibility that he could play next week but I'm not sure. If not, we are aiming for the week after. He needs to get more scans but is going through the steps he needs to do. So far, so good.

