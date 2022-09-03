Hull KR interim boss Danny McGuire disappointed to see derby overshadowed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The curtain comes down on the Super League season at the MKM Stadium today but much of the focus is on the players not there.

Hull KR will make unwanted history by becoming the first Super League club to field 16 men, while Hull FC are without 14 players themselves.

With both teams already out of the play-off race, McGuire conceded that the derby has become secondary to the scramble for fit bodies.

"That's a real shame," said KR's interim head coach.

"Both clubs would have loved to be pushing for the play-offs and setting ourselves up for a great finish with a great crowd. I just don't think we're going to get that and that's really disappointing.

"It's still a big game and we want to go there, play well and do the game justice.

"I sense a lot of frustration from both sets of supporters as well. I'd urge the fans to come out, have a good day and enjoy a good tussle."

Danny McGuire in unable to field a full team this week. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Rovers have lost three players from the team that beat a youthful Wigan Warriors with Matt Parcell and Will Maher succumbing to injury and Korbin Sims seeing his career ended by suspension.

McGuire's depleted side will include four teenagers but he has no doubt all 16 players will give their all.

"Whichever players get an opportunity to run out there, they're in a privileged position," he said.

"Some of the lads on the sidelines would love to be out there but it's just not the case.

Hull KR have struggled with injuries throughout the season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)