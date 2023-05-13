Hull KR have kicked off their recruitment for 2024 with the signing of Bradford Bulls back-rower AJ Wallace on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old – a product of the Leeds Rhinos academy – has scored six tries in 30 games for the Bulls since his arrival ahead of the 2022 season.

Wallace, who represented Jamaica at last year's World Cup, is KR's first confirmed addition for next year.

"I’m looking forward to joining Hull KR next season and testing myself in a full-time environment," he said.

"It’s exciting to see what’s going on at Hull KR and I got that from my conversation with Willie (Peters) and how he talks about the club. I can't wait to get started.

"I’ve enjoyed my time at Bradford and I have a lot to thank them for. They’ve been massive in helping me get to this stage of my career.

"I’ll keep working hard for the rest of the year at Bradford and hopefully go out on a high with them before linking up with Hull KR next season."

Peters' side have enjoyed a promising start to the Super League campaign, with the Robins third in the table despite Friday's defeat at leaders Warrington Wolves.

AJ Wallace takes the ball in against York Knights. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wallace has been backed to make his mark at Craven Park after impressing in the second tier.

"AJ is a powerful back-rower with good footwork and will provide a point of difference within our pack next season," said KR boss Peters.

"He is a good defender and has proven himself in a highly competitive Championship competition.

"Next year will be the first time AJ has been part of a full-time environment, so we are looking forward to seeing him develop with us over the next two seasons."