Hull KR land Catalans Dragons youngster ahead of Challenge Cup quarter-finals amid full-back crisis

Hull KR have dipped into the loan market to sign Catalans Dragons youngster Tanguy Zenon amid a full-back crisis.

Lachlan Coote has featured just once in six weeks due to hamstring and concussion issues, while initial replacement Ethan Ryan is recovering from a broken jaw.

Jack Walker was drafted in from Bradford Bulls only to sustain a concussion on debut in the defeat at Catalans, although he was cup-tied this week in any event.

Rovers have turned to France international Zenon as they prepare for Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Salford Red Devils at Craven Park.

The 21-year-old has joined the Robins on a two-week loan after making six Super League appearances for the Dragons.

KR head coach Willie Peters said: “Tanguy is a talented young rugby player who I've watched earlier in the year while playing for Catalans. He's a good runner with the ball and can really play with the ball in hand too.

“Tanguy is an exciting prospect and will add further strength to our squad, specifically the full-back position.”