Hull KR land Jack Broadbent as Castleford Tigers secure two Robins for 2024 season

Broadbent has penned a three-year contract from 2025, while Hall and Senior will spend the rest of this season on loan with the Tigers.

The versatile Broadbent has made 56 Super League appearances across spells with Leeds Rhinos and Castleford.

The 23-year-old, who can play anywhere across the backline, is excited about KR's potential after watching their progress from afar.

"I'm delighted to be signing with Hull KR," said Broadbent.

"I've spoken with Willie (Peters) quite a bit and he speaks really highly of the environment at Hull KR and from what I’ve been told about the team I think it will be a good fit for me personally.

"The club is on the rise. They made a final last year and they’re in a semi-final again this year.

"It's a club heading in the right direction. They want to be pushing for the top four and trophies and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that."

Jack Broadbent, centre, has swapped Castleford for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Broadbent links up with the Robins ahead of Friday's home date with defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Peters expects the Batley native to add value across the park.

"Jack's a talented player with his best years still ahead of him," said the Rovers boss.

"I've watched Jack a lot over the last couple of years and he's certainly a player who can play many positions with real quality which definitely appeals to us.

Corey Hall, right, will spend the rest of the season at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jack's main strengths are his running game along with his ability to play what he sees. We’re looking forward to adding those qualities to our team.

"From all reports, Jack is a quality person and a popular figure in the dressing room.

"We look forward to developing Jack into the player we believe he can be, which is exciting for Jack and everyone at the club."

Hall goes the other way after struggling to establish himself at Craven Park following his move from Wakefield Trinity in March 2023.

The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances for Rovers, including two outings off the bench this year.

Senior, meanwhile, linked up with Castleford last week and marked his debut with a try in the defeat at Wigan.

The Tigers have also added former Hull FC full-back Tex Hoy to their injury-hit squad in recent days.

Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "Corey is a great player. He had loads of talent as a young kid and has proven it in Super League.

"He can be an exciting centre so to add him to the squad in that position can give us some strike and make our back five more exciting.

"The fans got a taste of what Louis could do at Wigan. We say about a certain type of player that we want to bring in at Cas, people that want to prove themselves in Super League and who are very athletic. He ticks all those boxes."