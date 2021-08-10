Hull KR land Keighley Cougars teen star Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Talented full-back Laulu-Togaga’e, 18, has joined Rovers on a deal until the end of 2023 but will immediately be loaned back to his League 1 club until the end of this season.

He is the son of former Sheffield Eagles star Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e and they have made history together this season by playing together for Cougars.

Smith said: “Phoenix is exciting.

“Some of the skills that he has got we can’t coach. None of us can.

“He’s got good speed, can step off either foot, is strong for his age and size and he’s played against men and is doing a great job already at that level.

“I’m looking forward to his progression. He’s ready for a full-time environment and I think he will excel with the education and the intensity of a full-time environment.

“I’m sure that he’s going to go on and be a very, very good player. We’re excited by him.”

Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e (right) and his son Phoenix (left) of Keighley Cougars are pictured at their home in Sheffield after becoming the third father and son duo to play together in a British rugby league game in a game against Dewsbury Rams in March. (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Smith admitted the youngster - who was still at school in Sheffield this year - has had a good start given the quality of his dad, the prolific Aucklander full-back who earned legendary status at Sheffield before finally getting a brief Super League shot with Castleford Tigers at the age of 33 in 2018.

“There is a bit of back history there; I tried to sign his father when I was at Warrington,” he said.

“I met with him, got restricted through his eligibility and that was the only reason why I didn’t get to coach his father.

“I loved what his father could do and it’s been funny watching father and son play together and see some of the similarities.

“I’ve got to say that son is even more exciting than his dad if you ask me.

“Quentin won’t mind me saying so. He’d probably admit to it too.

“He’s had a terrific career in this country but young Phoenix - I don’t want to put too much pressure on him either - but we’re delighted he chose us.

“I know he had a number of clubs chasing him. I think there’s a little bit of we’re a club heading in the right direction and I think he also understands that he’ll get some good education here as well.

“I’m looking forward to doing that with him. I’m excited about coaching him and I think he’s going to be an exciting player and I think that could happen soon.”

Rovers have signed St Helens’ Australian full-back Lachlan Coote for the next two seasons but Smith feels that is ideal for the development of Laulu-Togaga’e who was just 17 when he made his debut in March and had been on the books of Leicester Tigers.

“His two predominant positions would be wing and full-back,” explained the Rovers coach.

“Part of the reason he wants to come here is also to learn off Lachlan when Lachlan gets here.

“I know that is part of his decision; what better full-back to learn off?

“Ultimately I think he wants to be a full-back and our full-back.

“But he also understands he’s coming to play behind initially at least one of the best in the game in this country.

“He’s currently sitting on the wing at times at Keighley and gets to play a bit of full-back when swapping over with his father which is fantastic.

“He’s getting the best of both worlds. He’s tough. He can carry the ball.

“He’s not just fleet-footed. He goes looking for contact and is strong for his age and size.

“He’s going to be a project but how long the project will take I’m not sure.”

Smith is also pleased that Laulu-Togaga’e has chosen to continue in rugby league having also shown such promise in the 15-man code, the outbreak of Covid last year essentially scuppering his chances of progress in the Academy ranks at Welford Road.

“Whether he ends up playing rugby union or not, I think rugby league gives a great grounding for rugby,” he said.

“I really do. I think it’s easier for a rugby league player to convert to rugby union than a rugby union player to convert to rugby league.

“Whether he goes on to do great things in both codes, I wouldn’t be surprised.

“But I certainly hope he stays in our code as it’s the one I love and he can excel at but I won’t be surprised if he excels in both. And I can see the attraction from rugby union to the qualities he has. He’s quite exciting.

“He’s got a lot of attributes that both codes would like but we’re going to help him make his rugby league career as great as we can here.”

Rovers’ intention is for Laulu-Togaga’e to join their first-team squad ahead of 2022.

Smith added: “We’re loaning him back in the initial stages.

“We want to get him in on a full-time environment as quickly as we can. “That’s part of it. Certainly he goes straight back to Keighley in the immediate.

“If anything changes at our place, well fine. But the intention is for him to continue in his development there.

“And he’s learning off a very, very good player there - his father!

“And his coach as well. But his father is a terrific player that I have admired for a long time and it’s no surprise that his offspring comes through to be a pretty good player himself.”

On Laulu-Togaga’e Senior, who scored 183 tries in just 218 games for Eagles before joining Toronto Wolfpack, Smith said: “He’s one of those intelligent players who is just an incredible support player.

“Anticipation. It’s a really difficult thing to coach - anticipation.

“I’ve got another great one here: Danny McGuire. He was fantastic at it. He could sniff out a try from the other half of the field. He sensed something coming and that’s why he got on the end of so many tries.

“QLT had the same sort of instinct. He’ll certainly help his son - PLT - get to that. But we’d like to be able to help him as well.