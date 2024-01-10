Hull KR new boy Joe Burgess has vowed to fight his sacking by Salford Red Devils after declaring that he is prepared to take his former club to a tribunal.

The winger's contract was terminated this week following an investigation into an undisclosed disciplinary matter.

In a statement confirming Burgess' dismissal on disciplinary grounds, the Red Devils claimed that the 29-year-old's conduct was not consistent with club expectations.

The ex-Wigan Warriors speedster was quickly snapped up by the Robins but he plans to challenge the outcome of Salford's investigation.

"I am obviously saddened on the stance taken by the Club," he wrote on social media.

"Due to the fact that what has occurred will be the subject of an Appeal, both to the Club, and if necessary the Leagues’ Independent Tribunal, I propose to say very little else at this stage."

Burgess scored 23 tries in 54 games for Salford following his arrival from boyhood club Wigan ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The former England international was contracted to the Red Devils until the end of 2025 after renewing his contract last February.

Joe Burgess joined Hull KR after leaving Salford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Salford Red Devils can confirm that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process," read Tuesday's statement from Salford.

"As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

"Whilst the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player’s conduct was not consistent with such expectations.

"We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021."

Joe Burgess shakes hands with Mikey Lewis following a game against Hull KR last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull KR wasted no time in adding Burgess to their squad ahead of a warm-weather camp in Tenerife.

Burgess, whose signing was made possible by the departure of Jordan Abdull on a season-long loan to Catalans Dragons, will battle with Niall Evalds and Louis Senior for the right-wing berth in 2024.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters had no reservations about signing Burgess despite the manner of his exit from Salford.

"Joe is an out-and-out winger," said Peters. "He’s a big body and known for his speed.

"It’s great that we can bring Joe to the club and there’s no doubt he’s a great addition to our team.

"What I like about Joe is the feedback I’ve got of him as a person – it’s all been very positive from the players he’s played with.