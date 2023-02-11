Hull KR new boy Tom Opacic on Featherstone Rovers wake-up call and using Grand Final pain as fuel

A pre-season in the depths of an English winter can be unforgiving regardless of stature, as Tom Opacic quickly discovered.

Last September, the Australian spent a balmy spring evening helping Parramatta Eels secure an NRL Grand Final spot.

Fast forward four months and he finds himself on the other side of the world playing on a frozen pitch against a fired-up second-tier team in Featherstone Rovers.

New club Hull KR ended up on the wrong end of a 28-0 drubbing to give Opacic an early wake-up call.

"I was actually pretty excited to play that game," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"We had a pretty tough week at training. We wanted to test ourselves so didn't want to go into the game fresh.

"It was a very cold night and I'm pretty sure the top of the grass was frozen. I seemed to be stuck in the mud that game.

"I struggled a bit. It was a massive change and I had a bit of head noise going home that night thinking, 'Oh no, what have I got myself into here?'

Tom Opacic is Hull KR's most high-profile signing for 2023. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I think they were actually really pumped up for that game and really came after us. Being in the division below, good on them.

"I think they'll be a real force this year and probably find themselves up here next year.

"It just goes to show that you can't take anything for granted. You have to perform regardless of the surroundings."

Opacic quickly banished any early doubts in his second outing against Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park last weekend.

Tom Opacic is closing in on his Super League debut. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In more favourable conditions, the centre scored a try in a man-of-the-match performance to show the Hull KR faithful what he is all about.

"It was a nice dry day playing on a nice field," said Opacic with a smile.

"I was pretty disappointed after Fev – it's not the way I wanted my first time pulling on a jersey to go.

"I wanted to change that by really going out and ripping in. I think I did that.

Tom Opacic saw his Grand Final dream wrecked by a hamstring injury. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

"It's a confidence builder but it's a friendly and doesn't really mean anything.

"We all need to turn up with the exact same attitude in round one (against Wigan Warriors). Being in front of a packed out house at Craven Park, if the boys don't get up for that there's something wrong."

In contrast to many overseas signings, the Robins are getting a player at the peak of his powers.

The 28-year-old Opacic is fresh from scoring seven tries in 19 games for an Eels team that ended the club's 13-year wait for another crack at a Grand Final.

After such a strong season, it would have been easy for Opacic to stay in the NRL – but the Super League itch was one he needed to scratch.

"Definitely the last two seasons have been the best of my career and I feel like I'm improving each year," he said.

Tom Opacic was a regular for Parramatta Eels last year. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"I did have options to stay in the NRL but I've always wanted to come over here and have a look. I thought if I didn't go now that it might not happen.

"I just want to enjoy footy and enjoy life. Anyone that has come back to the NRL from Super League has never had anything bad to say about it and have all enjoyed it."

Opacic left the NRL through the back door after suffering a hamstring injury in the semi-final win over Canberra Raiders.

He could only watch on as Penrith Panthers outclassed the Eels in the decider, a feeling he has not forgotten at the start of a new chapter with Hull KR.

"I was absolutely shattered not making that final," said Opacic.

"Some of the greatest players that have played in the NRL are there for over 10 years and never get a taste of a Grand Final. The opportunity was there but unfortunately injuries are a part of the game.

"That doesn't mean that's the end of it. I missed out on that one and now I'm searching for one here."

Rovers have flirted with success themselves in recent times, reaching a semi-final in each of the last two seasons.

A fierce competitor, Opacic is desperate to help the Robins take the next step and win silverware.

"Most teams say they want to be top four and this and that," he said.

"Are you really happy with top four? Nah, you want to win the comp. All those long days flogging each other and running seven or eight kilometres a day, you're doing it for one reason – to win at the end of the year.