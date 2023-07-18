Hull KR out to avoid repeat of 2022 mistake as Willie Peters waits on injured players

Hull KR boss Willie Peters admits he is no closer to knowing his line-up for Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors as he waits on several injured players.

The Robins returned to winning ways at Headlngley last week but the golden-point victory over Leeds Rhinos came at a cost.

Dean Hadley will miss the cup clash with Wigan due to a concussion, while Ryan Hall and Jimmy Keinhorst joined Elliot Minchella on the casualty list after picking up knocks.

Minchella has been sidelined since the end of last month with a neck injury.

All three players will be given every chance to prove their fitness ahead of KR's return to Headingley for their biggest game of the season.

"To be honest, we aren't closer at this stage," said Peters during Tuesday's press conference.

"The boys are in training now and I will get a full report of where everyone is at this afternoon.

"Mini will be touch and go because it was a two to six-week injury. It'll depend on how he responds to some treatment.

Ryan Hall is pushing to be fit for the semi-final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"With Jimmy and Hally, we'll know more this afternoon. Jimmy has played extremely well the last two games. He's fresh and has given the team a lot of energy.

"Hally is Hally and Elliot Minchella has been arguably our best player all season.

"Having those three would certainly help, there's no doubt about that."

Kane Linnett and Mikey Lewis were forced to sit out the win against the Rhinos after failing HIAs during the derby defeat to Hull FC the previous week.

Hull KR celebrate their golden-point win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Both players are on track to be available to face Wigan, leaving Peters with a decision to make in the halves following a match-winning performance from Brad Schneider on debut.

"Kane Linnett and Mikey Lewis are going through their final steps but everything is looking forward to those two being in contention," said Peters, who remains without long-term absentees Jordan Abdull, Jesse Sue and Sam Wood.

"We've had a few makeshift halves this year so it's a good headache to have. It certainly is a headache.

"We're looking at option one, option two and option three – but we'll know more after the injury update."

Rovers were guilty of rushing Linnett back from injury for last year's Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants, with the experienced back-rower forced off in the early stages after suffering further damage to his torn bicep.

Although he was not in charge at the time, Peters has vowed to let his head rule his heart in an effort to avoid a repeat situation.

"I need to get a report from the staff on whether the players can see the game out," he said.

"Especially in a semi-final against a team like Wigan, you don't want to be going in with guys underdone or at major risk.