Hull KR out to show Super League rivals they mean business in clash with Wigan Warriors

Mikey Lewis is ready to make a statement by helping Hull KR defeat Wigan Warriors for the second time this season.

The teams are separated by points difference at the top of Super League after each winning eight of their opening 12 games.

Wigan hold a slender eight-point advantage but came off second best when the sides met in round one, with a Shaun Kenny-Dowall hat-trick inspiring the Robins to a 27-18 victory.

Both teams head into the latest Craven Park clash aiming to get back on track in the league.

Rovers lost out in a tense contest at Warrington Wolves before the Challenge Cup break, while Wigan suffered back-to-back defeats to Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos.

Lewis is viewing Thursday's meeting as a chance to prove that Hull KR belong at the top of Super League.

"It would be a statement that we mean business and are a team that is going to be there at the end of the year," said the half-back.

"These are the games you want to play in. How we started the second half against Warrington is not how we want to play.

Mikey Lewis has enjoyed a strong start to the season in Hull KR colours. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We need to cut out the mistakes and put it right this week because these are the games you want to be in at the end of the year.

"This is a great test for us to see if we're there or thereabouts."

Wigan are fresh from a comeback win at Leeds in the cup but have seen Kai Pearce-Paul, Ethan Havard and Willie Isa join a lengthening injury list.

Lewis is expecting the best of the Warriors regardless of the team Matt Peet sends out.

Mikey Lewis celebrates Kane Linnett's try against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I really like how they play with Harry Smith controlling the team and Bevan French who is electric out the back," said Lewis, who scored a try and kicked five goals in KR's 50-0 win over Batley Bulldogs.

"Their form has been up and down but Wigan have got a good DNA where they run hard, tackle hard and get you in that cycle.

"It's not going to be an easy test, we know that. They've got a few injuries but they're going to come here and try to beat us after what happened in round one.

"They'll be more determined than ever. We've just got to do our job and be more determined than them."

While the main priority is battling for silverware on two fronts this year, Hull KR have already begun planning for 2024 and beyond.

The Robins completed the signing of Peta Hiku last week, with the New Zealand international set to slot into the spine alongside Lewis as Lachlan Coote's replacement at full-back.

"It's very exciting," said Lewis.

"What he's doing over in the NRL and how many games he's played is very good and he's an experienced body. You always look to pick the brains of players who have had different experiences.

